Shot off-duty NYPD cop was once hailed a hero, tells Post he’s ‘doing OK’

The off-duty cop shot in the foot in Harlem told The Post on Sunday that he’s “doing OK” — as sources revealed he is a 15-year NYPD veteran who was once hailed as a hero for saving two tots from a hot car.

An NYPD clergy liaison disgusted by the violence used a police bullhorn Sunday outside the public-housing complex where the cop was injured to decry the recent spate in city shootings — prompting residents to shout “Amen!’ out their windows.

A woman apparently moved by the pastor’s curbside sermon even came out and handed him a bag containing a folding knife shaped like a gun.

“When is enough is going to be enough?” Chaplain Robert Rice said. “When are we going to put these guns down?”

Officer Robert Manley, who is assigned to the department’s public-housing patrol unit in The Bronx, was the apparent unintended target in the shooting outside the Manhattanville Houses on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Police Officer Robert Manley was shot by two gunmen, but officers believe he was not the target.

“I’m doing OK,” said Manley, who was released from the hospital Sunday morning, to The Post by phone. “I’m just a little overwhelmed right now.”

Manley was at the complex for a memorial gathering for a local resident around 4:30 p.m. when he was shot by two gunmen who then fled the scene.

Manley was hailed in August 2016 after he was flagged down by a resident in The Bronx and rescued two children who were locked in an overheated car, law-enforcement sources said.

Police at the crime scene where NYPD Officer Robert Manley was shot. Christopher Sadowski

“We had an officer shot,” Chaplain Robert Rice said. Christopher Sadowski

He was the seventh Big Apple cop shot so far this year amid an uptick in gun violence in the five boroughs. Two of the officers died.

Among those who visited Manley at the hospital was Rice, who said the cop “was a little upset that that happened to him.

“You got senior citizens that told me in this development that they are afraid to walk the street and to go to the supermarket,” Rice said. “They are afraid they are going to get shot by a stray bullet. You got mothers afraid to push their baby carriage because they are going to get shot by a stray bullet.”

The incident happened at 3250 Broadway near W. 126th Street in New York, NY. Christopher Sadowski

NYPD officers at the crime scene. Christopher Sadowski

Rice then grabbed a bullhorn to denounce the city violence, prompting residents to respond with “Amen!”

“I’m sick of the shootings, and I know that you’re sick of the shootings,” the pastor said. “We are sick and tired of the senseless shootings that’s been happening throughout the city of New York.

“We had an officer shot,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona