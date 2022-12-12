Shot NYPD hero rips ex-con’s release with ex-NFL player’s help as ‘absolutely insane’

The hero NYPD detective who was allegedly shot by an ex-con — only to watch the suspect get bailed out with the help of a former NFL player — calls the situation “absolutely insane.

“That’s the cherry on the cake of the worst crime in New York you could ever think of — a cop getting shot,” wounded Detective Dominick Libretti, 34, told a pal, who recounted the conversation to The Post on Monday.

“And the [accused shooter] is out walking around?

“I think the whole thing is absolutely insane,’’ said Libretti, who still only has about 40% feeling in his right leg from January’s Staten Island shooting, to his friend.

Ex-con Nelson Pizarro, 40 — who has seven prior busts under his belt — is accused of shooting Libretti during a drug bust at his home.

Pizarro wasn’t the target of the bust but allegedly shot the detective from a bedroom with a 9mm Beretta.

Libretti has been hailed a hero for using his ballistics shield to save his team from the hail of gunfire.

Detective Dominick Libretti is released from the hospital in January. Stefan Jeremiah

His alleged shooter was being held on $5 million bond till Wednesday, when supporters including former Green Bay Packers running back Ryan Grant helped foot his $500,000 cash bail.

Pizarro’s lawyer told The Post that his client is on home confinement.

Law-enforcement sources say they have only been able to determine that Grant and Pizarro are friends, although it’s unclear how the buddies met.

“I think [Grant] is pretty crazy for putting it on his name — to tarnish his own name,’’ Libretti told his friend of the former gridder’s contribution to the suspect’s bail effort.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care how close they are. It’s not like [Pizarro] called and said, ‘Hey, man, I had a [drunken-driving bust] last night.’ This guy shot a cop,’’ Libretti alleged.

Former Green Bay Packer Ryan Grant helped foot the ex-con’s $500,000 cash bail. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“You know, even reading the comments on Instagram and Facebook, people saying, ‘Innocent until proven guilty’ — like there’s enough details put out in the paper to say what this guy really did,’’ the injured officer claimed to his friend.

“For [Grant] to side with [Pizarro] is insane to me.”

Libretti is going through physical therapy and “very disturbed and bothered that this guy is free after what he did,” the friend said, quoting the injured officer.

“The nerve damage is pretty extensive, especially now with the cold weather coming around,’’ the cop told his pal.

Ex-con Nelson Pizarro was arrested in the detective’s shooting during a drug bust.

“It’s been giving me an issue. … So minor things like stubbing your toe feels like I got a big brick dropped on my foot vs. just stubbing your toe.”

Grant has not returned repeated messages from The Post for comment. Pizarro was unable to be reached.