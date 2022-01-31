Shot NYPD detective released from Staten Island hospital

The NYPD detective who was shot while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house on Staten Island was released from the hospital Monday.

Dominick Libretti — who officials said suffered a potential “career-ending injury,” yet saved his team from the hail of gunfire using his ballistic shield Jan. 20 — was cheered by his fellow brothers in blue as he left Staten Island University Hospital.

Nelson Pizarro, 39, allegedly fired on the cops inside a house in Heartland Village as they executed a search warrant.

NYPD Detective Dominick Libretti was released from Staten Island University Hospital after being shot while serving a search warrant on January 20, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah

The house where Nelson Pizarro allegedly shot at the officers. Joseph E. Amaturo

Commissioner Keechant Sewell visiting the scene of the shooting. Gabriella Bass

Libretti, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, was shot once in the right leg and once in the upper torso with a .9mm round, authorities said.

“This detective is a true hero,” Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said at the time. “The bullet missed his artery by just a couple inches and he still shielded his field team from getting injured.”

Libretti “saved his entire field team” by holding up the shield, the union boss said.

“The defendant opened up the door, saw it was police and opened fire, striking the detective,” DiGiacomo said. “Then he closed the door and continued to fire on the detectives.”

Libretti being cheered on as he leaves the hospital with his family on January 31, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah

A health care worker holding up a heart sign as Libretti leaves the hospital. Stefan Jeremiah

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell hailed Libretti as a hero the day of the shooting.

The 10-year veteran had “received numerous medals and commendations” and had never previously fired his weapon on the job, authorities said.

Five police officers have been shot since Jan. 1, including Dets. Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who died days after being gunned down during a domestic violence call in Harlem.