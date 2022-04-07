Shoplifters busted by NYPD after nabbing $70K in merch in Soho boutique heist

Video shows the moment a trio of thieves had their getaway foiled by NYPD officers after stealing more than $70,000 in pricey goods from a Soho boutique Sunday, police said.

The video posted on TikTok shows cops beating on the windows of the crew’s Dodge Charger with their batons and eventually arresting two women and a man who attempted to get away in the vehicle, according to police.

The stop came a short time after the three suspects allegedly went into Kirna Zabete at 477 Broome Street and “removed items from the display cases and racks,” the NYPD said. The threesome then ran out of the store and jumped into the Charger.

“When officers attempted to conduct a lawful car stop, the vehicle refused to pull over and recklessly drove through traffic,” an NYPD statement said.

The thieves stole a Dior jacket, Dior pants, Gucci jackets, Gucci pants, Sacai jackets, a Bottega crossbody and a Bottega Jodie bag worth a total of $14,400.

Driver Janavia Marable, 29, Brianna Grier, 27, and Jahil Pamplin, 29, were all charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer and resisting arrest. They are all from Newark, NJ.

The group of alleged thieves apparently swiped multiple pants, jackets and hoodies from luxury brands from the Soho boutique. Tiktok/gvancugva

Footage from TikTok shows the alleged thieves resisting arrest. Tiktok/gvancugva The group of robbery suspects allegedly “drove through traffic,” the NYPD said. Tiktok/gvancugva

Cops said it wasn’t the first time the women struck at the same store.

The females were also charged with robbery for an incident that occurred around 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the shop.

That time, four suspects entered the location and removed 26 handbags with an approximate value of $50,000.

The three robbery suspects were from New Jersey, according to police. Tiktok/gvancugva

The TikTok video shows a chaotic scene of multiple NYPD officers handcuffing the robbery suspects. Tiktok/gvancugva Footage shows cops pulling out one of the robbery suspects out of a Dodge Charger. Tiktok/gvancugva

The wild TikTok video shows NYPD officers surrounding a group of alleged thieves attempting to flee in a Dodge Charger. Tiktok/gvancugva

One of the thieves in that incident flashed a gun in his waistband when he was approached by a store employee, cops said. The suspects fled the location in two white SUVs in an unknown direction.

The investigation is continuing.