Shoplifter with rap sheet, 2 cops struck by car in NYC chase: police

A Bronx shoplifting suspect led two cops on a chase that ended with all three getting struck by a car – about two months after the parolee was released by a judge in connection to another theft, according to cops and records.

Manny Tate, 45, was set free on his own recognizance for a petit larceny charge in August – while he was out on parole for an earlier grand larceny conviction, sources said.

He allegedly got back up to his old tricks when he ripped off a Target in Marble Hill around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

Two male officers, ages 23 and 33, responded to the scene near Exterior Street and chased Tate on foot, cops said.

As Tate bolted across West 225th Street, both he and the cops were struck by an oncoming 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 53-year-old man, police said.

Tate – who remained in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center Friday – was charged with robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, assault, reckless endangerment, petit larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct, police said.

KEVIN C DOWNS

KEVIN C DOWNS

The cops were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Tate out on the streets after being arrested on a petit larceny charge in early August and released on his own recognizance, public records show.

At the time, he was out on parole after doing time for a fourth-degree grand larceny conviction and being released from prison last November, state Corrections records show.

KEVIN C DOWNS

Tate was also paroled in 2018 in connection to a third-degree robbery conviction, according to the records.

The Honda driver was issued a summons for failure to use due care, cops said.