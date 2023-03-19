Shooting outside Bronx hall kills one man, wounds another

A man was killed in a burst of gunfire that left a second man wounded outside a Bronx banquet hall early Sunday, cops said.

A group of people were standing in front of Casa Bella Hall on East 187th Street at Hughes Avenue when someone fired into the crowd around 1:50 a.m., cops said.

A 21-year-old was struck twice in the chest and a 22-year-old was shot once in the buttocks.

Both of them ran to 2371 Hughes Avenue before they collapsed, cops said.

They were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but the younger man couldn’t be saved.

The older man was in stable condition.

The motive in the shooting was unknown, cops said.





One man was shot twice in the chest and did not survive. Seth Gottfried





The window of a nearby car is shot out. Seth Gottfried





The motive for the shooting is unknown. Seth Gottfried

The dead man had no prior arrests.

The wounded man had one prior for criminal possession of a weapon, police sources said.