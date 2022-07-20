Shark nips Fire Island surfer in latest Long Island attack

A surfer was bitten by a shark in the waters off Fire Island Wednesday night, marking at least the sixth Long Island attack this summer, authorities said.

A man suffered a “minor bite” in the ocean off Kismet around 5:45 p.m. and was able to walk out of the water, according to Suffolk County Police.

The department’s aviation unit responded by helicopter but failed to locate the predatory fish in the murky waters, police said.

Marine bureau officers were also scouring the ocean by boat looking for the shark, according to cops.

The latest attack came the same day a dead 8-foot great white shark washed ashore further east on Long Island at a beach in Quogue.

A shark bit a surfer on Fire Island Wednesday. AFP via Getty Images

And a day earlier, officials closed beaches on Queens’ Rockaway peninsula following two shark sightings, as the city entered a heat wave.

The rash of shark attacks and sightings across New York have prompted island and Albany officials to launch shark patrols.

“Whether it’s land, sea or air, we are going to be having more robust patrols on the shorelines,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Monday press conference.

Warmer waters caused by climate change have contributed to the shark infestation, along with larger populations of smaller fish that had previously dwindled due to overfishing and pollution, according to experts.