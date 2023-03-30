Shackled woman shows up at NYPD precinct after boyfriend rapes, tortures her: sources

A shackled woman showed up at a Staten Island police precinct and told cops she’d escaped a converted bus where her boyfriend had tortured her — sparking a search that yielded an active pipe bomb, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

Alexander Isaac, 30, allegedly held the woman captive inside his mobile home on Central Avenue near Slosson Terrace in Brighton Heights and raped and abused her, according to the criminal complaint against him.

The victim — who had shackles and handcuffs on her arms and legs — was able to flee and turned up at the 120th Precinct stationhouse on Monday, sources told The Post.

She told investigators that Isaac abducted her and kept her inside the bus, where he bound her arms and legs and placed a T-shirt around her mouth, pushed her face down on a bed and raped her, according to the complaint filed in Richmond County Criminal Court.

He also punched her in the lip, eye and face, slammed her against a wall and struck her with a belt, she said, according to the court document.





Alexander Isaac, 30, allegedly raped his girlfriend, beat her and held her captive inside a bus in Staten Island. Google Earth

“You made it worse for yourself,” he allegedly snarled while assaulting her, the complaint states.

Detectives arrested Isaac on Tuesday and applied for a search warrant. Investigators found what turned out to be an active pipe bomb, as well as multiple chemicals, inside the bus, while combing it over on Wednesday, according to the sources.

Cops also found a 3D printer, along with a printed lower for a Glock pistol — which appeared to be an inoperable ghost gun, the sources said.

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad took the explosive device to the department’s outdoor range for analysis.

The city’s Department of Environmental Protection examined the chemicals and determined that all of the substances were available commercially – but needed to be removed and disposed of properly.





The victim walked into the 120th Precinct Monday after managing to escape the terrifying ordeal. Google Maps

Isaac was charged with criminal sex act, rape, kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the complaint.

He was ordered held on $700,000 bond or $200,000 cash bail. A temporary order of protection was issued, according to online records.

Isaac is scheduled back in court Friday.