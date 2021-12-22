Sex offender caught raping woman at NYC construction site

A registered sex offender — who is on lifetime parole for attempted rape — was physically pulled off a woman he was raping at a Manhattan construction site early Wednesday, police said.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about a man attacking a woman at West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when they caught Darryl Phelps, 61, raping the 23-year-old, according to police.

Phelps was “holding her down on the ground” while raping her, police sources said.

Officers yanked him off the young woman and he’s since been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and assault.

Phelps served just over 21 years for attempted rape and burglary and was released on Sept. 9, according to online records. In the 1997 attack, he hit the 33-year-old victim, who was a stranger, records showed.

Phelps, who is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, is listed as a level 2 sex offender in the state registry with a designation of sexually violent offender.

Rape is up 3 percent so far in 2021 with 1,453 incidents compared to 1,410 over the same period in 2020.