Sex offender busted in violent NYC robbery, sexual assault

A registered sex offender was busted this week in the violent robbery and sexual assault of a 52-year-old woman on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.

The victim was walking home around 2 a.m. Friday on St. Marks Avenue near East New York Avenue when Miguel James, 42, pulled up alongside her in a dark SUV and asked if she needed a ride, cops said.

When the victim refused, James got out of his SUV, approached the woman, struck her in the stomach and snatched her purse, which held her cellphone and personal papers, before taking off, authorities said.

As the woman continued walking home, James stopped her again in his SUV about four blocks away – on St. Marks Avenue near Howard Avenue, cops said.

There, he got out of the car once again before sexually assaulting the victim, police said.

He fled a second time, and the woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

The attack happened on St. Marks Avenue near Howard Avenue. Google Maps

James was nabbed Wednesday when investigators spotted him getting into a car, police said.

He was interrogated before being charged with robbery, assault, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and forcible touching, cops said.

State records show that he was designated as a Level 2 sex offender after being convicted of sex abuse and robbery, involving a 14-year-old victim, in 1998.

He was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, and released on parole in 2003. His parole expired in 2006.