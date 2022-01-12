Sex offender busted for lewd act in front of MTA worker

A convicted sex offender was busted late Tuesday for masturbating in front of an MTA worker at a Manhattan subway station, cops said late Tuesday.

Aziz Powell, 41, a Level 2 sex offender, pleasured himself in view of the 55-year-old woman who was inside a booth at the 28th Street R train station at about 1 a.m. Dec. 18, according to police.

He fled out of the station after the incident, cops said.

Powell, whose photo was released by cops last week, was back at the same station at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when someone spotted him and called the police, authorities said.

Cops quickly responded and took him into custody.

He was charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct, cops said.

Powell previously served jail time in connection to an August 2015 persistent sexual abuse conviction for a May 2014 crime involving a 37-year-old female victim, state records show.

He also spent time behind bars for a January 2012 sexual abuse conviction, stemming from a November 2011 incident, according to the records.