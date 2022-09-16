Sex abuse suit against NYC doctor continues after his death

A sexual abuse lawsuit against a noted New York doctor will continue to move through Manhattan federal court — even though the alleged perv died earlier this week, The Post has learned.

A lawyer for the woman, who filed the federal suit against Kevin Cahill under the pseudonym Jane Doe in 2020, said she expects the legal complaint to be transferred to the doctor’s estate.

“We have no plans to drop the lawsuit,” attorney Aurore DeCarlo told The Post. “I would expect that his estate’s representative(s) would be substituted as defendant.”

After the suit was filed, Doe was substituted as the plaintiff and replaced by the trustee in her Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, according to court records.

Cahill, who was raised in an Irish family in the Bronx, had a distinguished medical career that spanned decades, once treating Pope John Paul II and Ronald Reagan, according to a bio published by Irish America.

Kevin Cahill (right), who was sued in 2020, died on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

Cahill speaks at the Millennium Development Goals Awards Concert in the United Nations’ General Assembly Hall on March 17, 2009. Getty Images

In the Manhattan federal suit, the woman alleged Cahill romantically pursued her for years — despite a 50-year age difference — after he first treated her for a parasitic infection when she was 19 years old in 2009.

Cahill developed an “infatuation” with the woman — and sent her hundreds of communications by phone and in the mail, according to the suit.

She rejected his advances for years, but reached back out to him in 2018 after experiencing a medical issue, the suit states.

In two 2019 medical exams, Cahill allegedly penetrated her with his finger, groped her breasts and forcibly kissed her, the suit states.

Kevin Cahill allegedly groped and forcibly kissed a woman who was 50 years his junior. Elizabeth Lippman

Cahill had denied the allegations in the suit.

“He passed away yesterday at his home in Point Lookout, New York, of natural causes. He was a great man,” Cahill’s personal attorney said in an email Thursday.