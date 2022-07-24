Seven French bulldog puppies swiped on Long Island

Seven French bulldog pups were swiped during a pre-dawn heist in Long Island on Sunday, authorities said.

Suffolk County detectives said two 6-month-old and five 1-month-old pooches were taken in the theft in the hamlet of Shirley.

The owner was fast asleep at home around 3:15 a.m. when someone broke into a detached building on the property where the pups were, police said.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a burglary during which seven French Bulldogs were stolen. Rasheem Martin

French bulldogs have gotten increasing popular in recent years, with the breed being the second most favored in the United States — and the top choice in New York City — in 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.

Earlier this month, the NYPD released footage of a brazen attempted robbery of another Frenchie. As the owner was walking into a Financial District office building with the French bulldog, a suspect is seen on video trying to scoop up the pooch. The owner was able to fend the thief off.

Anyone with information on the Suffolk robbery is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.