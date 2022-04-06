Seven arrested in East Village NYC homeless encampment sweep

Seven people were taken away in cuffs as city sanitation workers broke up a homeless encampment in the East Village, officials confirmed.
The encampment sweep at Avenue D and 9th Street around 4 p.m. is the latest in Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to clear the makeshift housing from Big Apple streets as homeless advocates have decried City Hall’s policy.
It was unclear what charges the seven were facing or how many of the homeless accepted to be moved into city shelters, which have been plagued by years of dangerousness complaints.
Photos from the scene show sanitation workers dismantling tents as a garbage truck is parked in the street.
City Hall did not immediately respond for comment.