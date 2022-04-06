Seven arrested in East Village NYC homeless encampment sweep

Seven people were taken away in cuffs as city sanitation workers broke up a homeless encampment in the East Village, officials confirmed.

The encampment sweep at Avenue D and 9th Street around 4 p.m. is the latest in Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to clear the makeshift housing from Big Apple streets as homeless advocates have decried City Hall’s policy.

It was unclear what charges the seven were facing or how many of the homeless accepted to be moved into city shelters, which have been plagued by years of dangerousness complaints.

A woman who was supporting homeless people at a small homeless encampment was arrested in the sweep. AP/Seth Wenig

The encampment was at Avenue D and 9th Street in the East Village. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The seven people arrested in the East Village were homeless or supported the homeless. Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

The sweep was latest in Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to clear the makeshift housing. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Sitting next to supporters, Johnny Grimma, left, who is homeless and lives in a tent, looks around at the police activity at a small homeless encampment. AP/Seth Wenig

Sanitation workers sweep after removing some items from the encampment. AP/Seth Wenig

Photos from the scene show sanitation workers dismantling tents as a garbage truck is parked in the street.

City Hall did not immediately respond for comment.