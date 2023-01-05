Serial NYC subway perv busted after targeting 5 teens, women: cops

A serial subway perv who allegedly exposed himself to five young women – including three teenagers – in Brooklyn and Queens has been arrested, the NYPD said Thursday.

Eagle-eyed officers spotted Jose Lopez, 35, on the mezzanine of the Newkirk Plaza B and Q train station in Brooklyn around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, and recognized him from a wanted poster, cops said.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman, snapped a photo of the creep on her cellphone after he allegedly targeted her twice on the same day at that station last week, according to police.

Lopez – who has a listed address in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania – allegedly began his sick spree back over the summer. In each of the incidents, cops say he approached women on the transit system, pulled out his genitals and masturbated in front of them.

Jose Lopez, 35, allegedly exposed himself to five young women — including three teens, at Brooklyn and Queens subway stations. NYPD

On July 22, 2022, he targeted an 18-year-old victim on board a Manhattan-bound F train approaching 18th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 7 p.m., police said.

He returned to the rails Sept. 9, when he allegedly exposed himself to his youngest victim – a 14-year-old girl — as she rode a southbound F train approaching Avenue X.

Then on Nov. 7, the pervert flashed a a 36-year-old woman, also on an F train, approaching Kings Highway around 9 p.m., cops said.

His next victim was the 19-year-old woman, who he targeted as she rode a southbound Q train approaching the Newkirk Plaza station at around noon on Dec. 27, police said.

When she returned to the station later the same day, Lopez allegedly approached her as she waited for a northbound Q train and flashed her a second time, cops said.

One of the victims recorded Lopez on her phone, cops said. NYPD

The sicko ran off when the teen recorded him on her phone — but that didn’t stop him from victimizing another woman just days later in Queens.

He allegedly exposed himself to the final victim, a 20-year-old woman, on the northbound M train platform at Seneca Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Dec. 30, cops said.

Cops released multiple photos of Lopez on Tuesday – the day before he was caught.

He was charged with five counts of public lewdness, cops said. His connection to New York City is unclear.