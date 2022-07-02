Separate shootings in the Bronx injure two, including one critically

Bloodshed on the streets of the Big Apple continued Saturday with two people shot — one critically — in separate incidents in the Bronx, police said.

A man in his 20s was shot in the head while riding a motorized scooter on East 156th Street and Melrose Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., police said.

Two gunmen in a gray SUV driving alongside the victim jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition and was fighting for his life, the NYPD said. The alleged gunmen sped off in the SUV and there were no immediate arrests.

Less than an hour later, at around 2:20 p.m., police reported a man shot at West 171st Street and Ogden Avenue in the Mount Eden section. No other information was immediately available.

The holiday weekend got off to an ominous start as one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded — including a 15-year-old boy — in a spate of shootings across New York City overnight into Saturday.