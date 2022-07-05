SEIU 1199 backs Carlina Rivera in crowded Dem primary NY-10

The powerful SEIU 1199 union is throwing its electoral weight behind City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera in the crowded Democratic primary to represent the newly drawn 10th Congressional District straddling lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn, The Post has learned.

“It’s a huge get for Carlina Rivera. On the other hand, it has to be disappointing for the other candidates in the race — any of whom would’ve killed for the endorsement of a union like 1199,” said political consultant Evan Stavisky.

Rivera, who didn’t return requests for comment Tuesday, is scheduled to formally announce the 1199 endorsement at a virtual event Wednesday.

The powerful health care union could help the three-term Council member fundraise and mobilize foot soldiers to turn out the vote for the Aug. 23 primary.

City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera is scheduled to formally announce the 1199 endorsement on Wednesday. LightRocket via Getty Images

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had support in 2013 from 1199. JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-White Plains) — who currently reps a district outside the city — Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, former US House impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman and others will also be on the ballot.

De Blasio notably leaned on support from 1199 during his 2013 campaign for mayor when the then-public advocate was struggling to mobilize support against frontrunner Christine Quinn, who eventually lost the primary to de Blasio.

Niou recently received the endorsement of the lefty Working Families Party.