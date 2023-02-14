See inside a personal trainer’s 80-square-foot NYC apartment

Tiny houses may be chic elsewhere, but in New York they’re generally just considered a good deal.

This city slicker calls a closet-sized space home, but she’s customized it to feel a lot bigger than it is.

“I’m basically living in an RV or van without wheels,” said personal trainer Nikki in the latest home profile by creator and self-proclaimed “MTV Cribs” of his generation, Caleb Simpson.

“I can almost lay down the entire apartment,” Simpson commented of Nikki’s micro unit — which measures in at a tiny 80 square feet — in a video captioned “Minimalist life style unlocked!” that has accrued 53,000-plus likes since being uploaded. Nikki’s neighborhood is not specified, and only referred to as being in the “heart of Manhattan.” Her rent for the itty-bitty abode somewhere in the city? An even $1,750 a month.

The bed, on the other hand, is modest at best, significantly because it folds up into the wall. Her wardrobe, meanwhile, is slotted above it, making for seemingly every square inch of the wall being used for some vital function. When the Murphy bed is up — a narrow bench running along the wall where it folds out — her bedding lives in baskets.

While many make their bed in the morning, Nikki makes her bed at night, when she sets it up to sleep in, she explained.

The kitchen is also limited, featuring a mini fridge under a sink. The living room consists of a chair, and the blanket draped over it, located directly between the kitchen and the Murphy bed.

Despite the spatial limitations, Nikki likes her apartment. “I love micro living just because it’s simple. I love simplicity.”