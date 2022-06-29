Second suspect busted in NYC slaying of rapper Avanti Frowner

A second suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of a Los Angeles-based drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month – a crime that was captured in a chilling video, police said Wednesday.

Isiah Garrett, 24 of the Bronx, was charged with murder in the slaying of Avanti Frowner, 27, inside Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue at 3:45 p.m. June 9, according to police.

The video from inside the business shows four men attacking Frowner mercilessly as he appears to try to get away before one of the men shoots him at close range. He can be seen grimacing as he lies on the pharmacy floor.

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of Los Angeles rapper Avanti Frowner in the Bronx on June 9, 2022. YouTube

Frowner was attacked by four men then shot while inside Amazing Pharmacy in the Bronx.

“They don’t need to be on the streets no more – ever!” Avanti’s dad, Roger Frowner, 56, told The Post at the time. “If they kill somebody in broad daylight, inside of a store, they are treacherous.”

It was not immediately clear what role Garrett played in the killing.

Another man, River Jones, 18, was previously arrested and also charged with murder. Jones is from New Rochelle.