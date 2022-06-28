Second suspect busted in broad-daylight slaying of NYC man

A second suspect has been nabbed in connection to the broad-daylight Bronx slaying of a 29-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said.

Jose Chavez, 21, was busted and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon for his role in the 11:30 a.m. deadly shooting of Rafael Jimenez on June 7, cops said.

Jimenez, of Brooklyn, was standing on Walton Avenue near East 183rd Street in Fordham Heights when three males got out of a black Volkswagen and approached him, police said.

One of them then opened fire, striking the man in the head, authorities said.

Jimenez was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Police investigate the scene of the broad-daylight shooting. A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Rafael Jimenez of Brooklyn. Peter Gerber

A 15-year-old boy was also nabbed in connection to the deadly shooting last week, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, surrendered at the 46th Precinct with his mother Wednesday, authorities said.

He was also charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Police could not confirm which of the suspects fired the deadly shot.

The motive for the slaying remains unclear.