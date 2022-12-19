Second migrant commits suicide in NYC-run shelter as border crisis rages

A second migrant who arrived in New York City from the southern border and was living in a city-run shelter has committed suicide, city officials told The Post.

The 26-year-old man was found in a bathroom of the shelter last week in Queens and was pronounced dead after being transferred to an unnamed hospital, NBC 4 reported on Monday.

Sources told the outlet he likely came to the Big Apple from Venezuela along with a child and the youth’s mother.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy, and we are working closely with the family to support them during this incredibly difficult time,” said a city Department of Social Services spokesman.

“These families are coming to New York City after a months-long harrowing journey, in some cases, still reeling from the trauma they experienced along the way We recognize the very unique challenges asylum seekers are facing and we remain committed to continuing to build on our ongoing efforts and interagency coordination to connect these families and individuals to mental health supports as we help them stabilize their lives in a new country.”

The agency would not confirm further details tied to the incident.

It’s the second known suicide of a migrant, after officials confirmed a mother of two took her own life at the Hollis Family Shelter in Queens earlier this year.

The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transferred to an unnamed hospital. Stephen Yang

Authorities believe the man came from Venezuela. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Migrants from Del Rio Texas arrive in Manhattan, NY’s Port Authority on Dec. 19, 2022. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Nearly 200 more migrants flooded into the Big Apple from Texas on Monday as officials braced for the tidal wave that’s expected to accompany the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions at America’s southern border.

The city has already received over 31,000 migrants and officials expect more than 1,000 new arrivals each week if Title 42, as expected, is lifted later this week.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.