Second member of NYC ‘Green Goblin’ beating crew turns herself in

A second member of the “Green Goblin” crew who allegedly attacked two 19-year-old women at a Times Square subway stop has turned herself in, police said Wednesday.

Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to cops in Manhattan on Wednesday morning with her attorney and was charged with second-degree robbery, according to cops and police sources.

It comes a day after another alleged member of the gang, Mariam Issouf, was freed without bail following her arraignment on a second-degree robbery charge in the caught-on-video assault. Issouf turned herself in to cops with her defense attorney at her side on Monday.

Police identified Soto, Issouf and two other suspects, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero, all 26, as the neon-clad suspects who allegedly pummeled two women at the Times Square subway train station around 2 a.m. Oct. 2.

The suspects, clad in full-body neon green leotards, were caught on camera during the beatdown that was sparked by a bump on the platform, police said.

Emily Soto surrendered to cops in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

Soto is one of the “Green Goblin crew” who allegedly attacked two teens on the Times Square subway station.

Soto, Mariam Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero were identified as the alleged attackers by police.

Issouf was freed without bail following her arraignment on a second-degree robbery charge.



All of them live in NYCHA’s Queensboro Houses, cops said Friday, when they released their identities.

Alston and Peguero have not been arrested.