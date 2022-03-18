Second death on Rikers Island reported in as many days

A Rikers Island inmate died Friday — the second death at the troubled city jail system in as many days, officials said.

The inmate, whose name was not released, died in the clinic at the Eric M. Taylor Center around 11:30 a.m., Department of Correction officials announced.

The DOC did not release any other information surrounding the death.

It came after George Pagan, 49, died in custody Thursday morning after being rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.

The DOC also provided little information regarding the circumstances of Pagan’s death. He had been in custody since March 9.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death in both cases.

“Every person matters and every death is tragic,” ”DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “We are particularly mindful of this today after suffering another terrible loss yesterday. We are heartbroken for this person’s family and loved ones and working with our sister agencies on full investigations into both losses.”

The DOC has reported three deaths at Rikers so far this year. The first happened on Feb. 27, when a person who had been at the jail since Sept. 5 was found dead.

Last year, 16 people died in DOC custody, more than the previous two years combined — and the most since 2016, which saw 15 in-custody deaths, according to records.