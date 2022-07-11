Second body removed from New York Bay in a week, cops say

A dead man was pulled out of New York Bay early Monday — the second body removed from the waters off Bay Ridge in less than a week, cops said.

The man, described as in his 40s, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive floating in the waters near Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road just before 6 a.m., authorities said.

He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on scene.

Police are investigating the exact cause of death. Paul Martinka

There were no visible signs of trauma, and the city medical examiner’s office will officially determine his cause of death.

Five days earlier, a man, described as in his 20s, was found floating face down in the waters near Bay Ridge Parkway around 8:20 a.m., cops said.

He had no trauma to his body and was fully clothed.

A badly decomposed floater was discovered along the Brooklyn waterfront last Wednesday between Veterans Memorial Pier and Verrazzano Narrows bridge. Paul Martinka

A man in his 20s was also recently found dead in the bay. Paul Martinka

His name wasn’t immediately released, and the circumstances of his death were under investigation.