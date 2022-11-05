Sean Patrick Maloney’s idea to combat inflation: buy some “Chef Boyardee”

Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has some cheesy advice for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet — crack open a can of Chef Boyardee.

The House Dems campaign fundraising chief, who is also a five-term incumbent representing the Hudson Valley, gave a glowing endorsement Saturday for Beefaroni and other Chef Boyardee canned pasta products when asked about his plans “to fight inflation.”

“Well, I grew up in a family where if the gas price went up, the food price went down, so by this time of the week we’d be eating Chef Boyardee,” Maloney told Halston Media’s owner Brett Freeman in an interview.

Maloney, who is in a tough election battle to retain his seat with Republican challenger Mike Lawler, later said he believes the US needs to release more of its oil reserves to combat rising gas prices and take other steps to help Americans – including lowering out-of-pocket Medicare costs for seniors.

Lawler accused Maloney of being “hopelessly out of touch with Hudson Valley families struggling to put food on the table.”

The Dem rep said his family would ” be eating Chef Boyardee.” Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“He may think it’s funny to tell families to live on Chef Boyardee, but in reality it’s tragic. The food and energy inflation Mr. Maloney caused in Washington is leaving families scared, hungry, and cold,” he said.

The Maloney campaign complained that his Chef Boyardee comment was taken out of context.

“It’s shameful that Lawler and Republicans are making light of the struggles families face with making ends meet. Unlike Lawler who is profiting off his own campaign and made bank lobbying for big oil companies, Rep. Maloney understands what families are dealing with,” said Maloney campaign spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg.

Lawler said the Dem was “hopelessly out of touch with Hudson Valley families struggling to put food on the table.” Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

“In the interview, Rep. Maloney describes his own childhood, with a limited weekly budget for a family of 8, and explains the steps he’s taken to lower costs, like cutting prescription drug costs, surging energy production, and holding companies accountable for price gouging.”