Sean Patrick Maloney/lefty Alessandra Biaggi defeats lefty Sean Patrick Maloney/Alessandra Biaggi in NY-17

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats’ campaign fundraising arm, had no trouble holding off progressive rival Alessandra Biaggi following a hard-fought primary for the newly drawn 17th Congressional District.

With 55.9% of expected vote in as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Maloney had 67.3% of the vote compared to 32.7% for Biaggi.

The contest pitted Maloney, 56, the Democratic Party establishment candidate with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, against the 36-year-old Biaggi, one of the voices of the progressive left with backing from democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Working Families Party.

Biaggi entered the race with designs on doing to Maloney what she did to former state Sen. Jeff Klein to win a seat in Albany four years ago.

Alessandra Biaggi was blasted for commenting that she didn’t think older congress members could be “fierce.” Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But she gave her campaign a self-inflicted injury on July 5 when she tweeted: “At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?”

Biaggi attempted to clean up her mess in a subsequent tweet, adding: “And let me be [very] clear: it’s not that we don’t need our elders in office, it’s that they are well represented and must make space for younger leaders.”

But the damage was done, with older, female Democratic leaders in the district denouncing her remarks.

Meanwhile,, ethics experts questioned whether Maloney used his House and campaign cash for “personal services” by hiring an aide who told The Post his role was to serve as the lawmaker’s “body man.”

An ethics complaint was filed after The Post reported about the arrangement with former staffer Harold Leath, though Maloney denied any wrongdoing.

Maloney was also accused of deceptive fundraising practices by making it appear in a pitch to supporters that he was raising money for Democratic candidates nationwide, when the donations were actually going into his primary campaign against Biaggi.

Former Gov. David Paterson said the makeup of the suburban district — which takes in parts of Westchester County, all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Dutchess County– favored Maloney. He added that voters are more concerned about pocketbook and public safety issues than radical social change.

“These hard times are igniting pragmatism in people,” Paterson said.

Maloney, running for a fifth term after being first elected in 2012, opted to run in the new 17th District instead of the 18th District, which he currently represents, because of a shift in communities under redistricting.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently represents the 17th district that covers Rockland County and the lower Hudson Valley, relocated to run in the 10th Congressional District in brownstone Brooklyn and lower Manhattan instead of challenging Maloney.