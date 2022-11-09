Sean Patrick Maloney concedes to Republican Mike Lawler

A tearful Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney conceded to his Republican rival Mike Lawler on Wednesday — becoming the first active Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman in 40 years to be ousted from his seat.

Maloney, one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress, said he called his GOP challenger Wednesday morning to admit defeat and congratulate Lawler on a “good win.”

The five-term incumbent added that Republican state assemblyman Lawler won the race to represent the 17th Congressional District, which covers much of Westchester and the lower Hudson Valley, “fair and square.”

“I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race, and he won it fair and square,” Maloney said. “And that means something. So I’m going to step aside. And I had a good run.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the people of the Hudson Valley for giving me their voice and their vote in Washington for 10 years,” he added.

Maloney, who was meant to help get Democrats elected in his role as the DCCC chair, said he also spoke to President Joe Biden regarding his crushing loss.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney conceded to Republican challenger Mike Lawler on Wednesday. Angus Mordant

Supporters of Congressional candidate Mike Lawler celebrate as they watch the results at an election party. AP

“I said to him what I hope every American will see, last night Democrats stood our ground. We believe November 8, 2022 will be a signature day in American political history,” Maloney said.

“As we sit here, I can’t with 100% certainty tell you who holds the house majority.”

Maloney also teared up at one point as he thanked his DCCC team.

Meanwhile, Lawler had earlier the told The Post that Maloney was “very gracious” when he called to concede.

“He said I ran a great race and deserved to win I was very humbled,” Lawler said.

He added that the Maloney campaign had realized they had no path to victory and there was no reason to string things out.

The Republican was leading by just over 3,000 votes as of Wednesday morning — 50.6% to 49.4%.

The Congressional Leadership Fund — a House Republican Super PAC that spent $6 million to defeat Maloney — called Lawler’s victory one of the “biggest upsets” of the midterm elections.

Mike Lawler told The Post that Sean Patrick Maloney was “very gracious” when he called to concede. Angus Mordant

“Congratulations to Mike Lawler for pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the cycle,” said CLF President Dan Conston.

“Democrats thought we were bluffing, but we knew all along that Mike had what it took to win. Sean Patrick Maloney’s hubris got the best of him and we are proud to have played a decisive role in this victory.”

Lawler’s campaign had focused largely on inflation and surging crime.

A defining moment of the campaign came when Maloney told constituents to just eat Chef Boyardee to deal with soaring inflation.

Damaging stories about Maloney’s eyebrow-raising hires for his legislative and campaign work also didn’t help his cause.

He used more than $7,000 in taxpayer and donor funds to employ his husband’s personal trainer — leading to calls for an ethics probe.

Maloney also came under fire by ethics experts — including a former Democratic Federal Elections Commission chairwoman — for using congressional and campaign funds to hire Harold Leath as his “body man” and pay for his move from Florida in 2014.