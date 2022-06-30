SCOTUS to review ex-Andrew Cuomo aide Joe Percoco’s corruption case

The US Supreme Court agreed to take up the corruption case against Joe Percoco, a longtime aide of disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Percoco, who managed Cuomo’s 2014 reelection campaign, was convicted in 2018 for accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence with the former governor’s administration.

He was sentenced later that year to 6 years in prison before being quietly released late last year two years early.

A SCOTUS ruling in his favor would effectively bar federal bribery charges against private citizens no matter their amount of influence over elected officials.

“Generally speaking, bribery cases involve somebody paying a government official or giving something to a government official, right? Percoco wasn’t a government official at the time,” Yaakov Roth, an attorney at Jones Day who is representing the former Cuomo confidante, told the Post Thursday.

“He was a campaign manager so the question is: Can he still be convicted of taking a bribe even though he didn’t hold any government office?”

Joe Percoco was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit honest-services fraud in a pair of “pay-to-play” scams during the Cuomo administration. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Roth added that he expects a hearing on the issue sometime towards the end of the year.

Percoco’s attorneys have argued that the jury was given improper instructions during his trial based on a 1982 case, United States v. Margiotta.

They described the case, which concerned a GOP party boss on Long Island, as “an aberrational vestige of judicial history” that didn’t apply to Percoco.

“That decision … opened a dangerous new frontier for prosecutors to pursue lobbyists, donors, constituents, and even officials’ family members,” reads a petition filed before the Supreme Court in early June.

Former Gov. Cuomo recently attempted a political comeback after resigning amid his sexual harassment scandal. SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A representative of the US Solicitor General, which is the respondent in the appeal by Percoco, did not respond to a request for comment.

The court is also slated to take up a case involving businessman Louis Ciminelli, who was sentenced to 28 months in prison in 2018 for his alleged role in the “Buffalo Billion” bid-rigging scandal involving an economic development program championed by Cuomo.