Scott Stringer says he has breakthrough COVID as cases surge across NYC

City Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed Friday that he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19, as cases continue to skyrocket in the five boroughs.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I am grateful for the protection the vaccines and booster have given me, and am luckily only experiencing minor symptoms,” Stringer wrote on Twitter.

“Please take every precaution—including vaccinations, regular testing and masks,” added the 61-year-old Democrat. “Stay safe New Yorkers.”

Stringer’s mother — Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, a former member of the City Council — passed away at age 86 in April 2020 from COVID-19 complications.

Stringer, a former mayoral candidate, is set to leave office at the end of the year and will be replaced Jan. 1 by City Councilman Brad Lander.

Stringer’s announcement that he has COVID-19 comes after city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a candidate for governor, disclosed last week he was experiencing “mild symptoms” from the virus.

COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple and across New York state have soared in December — a development driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In the beginning of the month, the COVID-19 positivity rate in New York City sat at about 3 percent, measured on a seven-day average. That figure has risen to 11.38 percent as of Tuesday, according to city data.