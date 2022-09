Four people were shot by a pair of gunmen on a scooter in a broad-daylight attack in Queens on Sunday, cops said.

The suspects fired at the victims around 1:30 p.m. in front of 95-23 41st Ave. in Elmhurst, police said.

The injured men, whose ages weren’t immediately released, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

A pair of gunmen riding a scooter shot four people in Queens Sunday. KEVIN C DOWNS

Police aren’t sure if the victims were intended targets. KEVIN C DOWNS

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if all of the men were the intended targets.