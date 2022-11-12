Scooter operator killed in Bronx collision

An e-scooter rider was killed after he was struck by a car in the Bronx on Saturday morning, police said.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Grand Concourse and East 149th Street around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda CRV southbound on Grand Concourse when he slammed into a man in his 40s riding the e-scooter westbound on East 149th Street.

The scooter operator was violently thrown from the e-scooter as a result of the collision and suffered severe head trauma, cops said.

He was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The CRV driver, who remained at the scene, was transported to Harlem Hospital with minor injuries and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday night.

The crash is being investigated by NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.