Schumer calls for $12B more in US aid for Ukraine’s war effort

Sen. Chuck Schumer wants another $12 billion in US aid for Ukraine — saying Sunday that the massive amount is necessary to help defeat Russia “during this critical moment of Ukrainian momentum.”

The New York Democrat and Senate leader said he will push to include the additional money in an upcoming budget deal that needs to be reached by the end of the month to keep the federal government open.

The move comes after Ukraine recently notched astonishing gains in its war against invader Russia. The US has sent over more than $15 billion in aid so far, but Schumer says now is the time to strike with even more American financial help.

“According to all the reports, Russia’s recent retreat in northeast Ukraine was its largest military defeat since the withdrawal of Russian troops from areas near Kyiv more than five months ago, and I am here to affirm that support by the US and other allies has worked and that we must help keep this momentum going,” the senator said in a statement.

“This dramatic shift in momentum for Ukraine has been fueled by our bipartisan work in Congress, and I aim to continue that in the upcoming budget we will vote on next week.

“I will push to add at least $12 billion in aid for Ukraine to the budget, and I expect we’ll get the bipartisan support to see it through.”

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Earlier this month Ukraine forces pushed Russian soldiers to retreat in territories previously captured by Moscow during the war. IHOR TKACHOV/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the war, US financial assistance for Kyiv has been approved by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with only some GOP members of Congress expressing opposition. The new round of funding would send over more weapons and humanitarian aid, Schumer’s office noted.

“We have seen, as Ukraine has gained ground, that Russian forces have been reckless and ruthless,” Schumer said.

“Mass graves, attacks that target civilians, and other unspeakable acts reinforce how critical aid like this is, and how it actually helps change what is happening on the ground in a way that can save innocent lives.”

Schumer’s push for more funding comes after the Biden administration sent over $600 million last week to provide more ammunition and equipment to Ukraine.

“With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time.

With Post Wires