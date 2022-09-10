School supply sticker shock for New York City parents

School-supply sticker shock slammed parents at one Upper West Side elementary school — where the cost of pens, markers and books topped $200.

The list for second-graders at PS 166, The Richard Rodgers School of The Arts and Technology on West 89th Street, asked for a jaw-dropping 32 items. The request said to “please try your best to pay attention to brands and the specific requirements” including Bounty paper towels and Method hand soap.

An additional “optional” list outlined even more supplies, including a $22 jumbo pack of card stock printer paper and $15 worth of white board erasers.

This is the same school where, The Post reported June 2019, bags of supplies, some unused, were tossed in the trash.

“I was shocked to spend $250 and not have everything, and I thought about the parents that can’t afford that,” said Gowri Krishna, 42, a professor at New York Law School with a second-grader at PS 166.

She added that she had purchased “maybe two-thirds” of the lengthy list.

Jen Bernstein has dropped $300 in school supplies for her second-grade child at PS 166. Robert Miller

Prices for Elmer’s glue have rise by more than 9 percent. Christopher Sadowski Crayola Twistable colored pencils cost nearly $20.

Krishna’s son previously attended PS 133 in Harlem, where she said there was no school supply list and parents coordinated with teachers to get what the class needed.

By contrast, at nearby PS 9, the Sarah Anderson School on West 84th Street, the standard second-grade list had a more modest 14 items, totaling about $40, with 28 on a “deluxe” list.

Inflation is to blame for some of the school supply costs this fall, driving up the spending, including for clothing, by 8%, according to a Deloitte report.

New York Law School professor Gowri Krishna has spent $250 alone for school supplies. Robert Miller

The cost of traditional items such as Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils went up by 11.1% and Elmer’s glue by 9.4%, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jen Bernstein, 42, a journalist with a second grader at PS 166, said she spent a staggering $300 on supplies.

“Is the sticker shock, we’re all kind of clutching our chests? Yes,” she said. “But if this is what our children need to learn and set them up for success, I think that’s good for everyone.”

Parents blame inflation for rising school supplies costs.

Jen Bernstein says her child will be sharing school supplies to cut down on costs. Robert Miller

She noted that the items were not to be labeled with a child’s name and would be shared.

But another mom dropping her kindergartner and second grader off Friday said that there were certain supplies where it felt like “the teachers could’ve pitched in and got that as a whole for the class.”

“Their books and stuff we have,” she said, but when it comes to supplies like markers and colored pencils “at least you guys can contribute that.”

And one parent noted that “they ask for a lot and at the end of the year they don’t use everything they ask for and they trash everything that’s new.”

The PS 166 principal and the Department of Education did not immediately return a request for comment.