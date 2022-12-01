School bus packed with children crashes into New York house

A school bus packed with kids Thursday morning rolled down a hill and crashed into a house in a suburb north of New York City, causing serious injuries.

The wreck in Spring Valley occurred after a bus operated by the Jewish Ribnitzer schools struck two parked cars, dragging them over a hill before slamming into a home on Southgate Drive in Spring Valley, according to the Yeshiva World.

At least 21 patients — most of them presumably children — were extricated from the wreckage, with five taken to a trauma center, according to the report. Two of the patients were in serious condition.

It was unclear what set off the freakish crash, or if there was an arrest. Ramapo police were leading the investigation, according to Spring Valley authorities.

The scene of a school bus crash on Southgate Drive in Spring Valley in Rockland County, NY, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

A vehicle that was totaled in the accident.



Footage posted on social media showed first responders from the Hasidic community at the crash scene.

Investigators were not immediately available to confirm details of the incident to The Post.