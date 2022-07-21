School bus overturns in Bronx, dozens injured

Dozens of people were injured when a school bus overturned on a Bronx parkway early Wednesday, authorities said.

The bus was heading north on the Hutchinson River Parkway just before 6 a.m. when the driver tried to turn from the middle lane and get off at Exit 1a – Bruckner Boulevard West – causing it to overturn, cops said.

No kids were on board, but the 36 adults on the bus suffered minor injuries, police said.

Striking photos show the yellow bus on its side with injured passengers scattered on the ground next to the vehicle.

