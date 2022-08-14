Saudi tourist mugged at gunpoint outside Central Park: cops

A tourist from Saudi Arabia was mugged at gunpoint just outside Central Park on Sunday morning, police and law-enforcement sources said.

The 24-year-old victim was talking to two men about going back to his hotel room as they stood at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street around 4:30 a.m. when one of the suspects pulled out a gun, sources said.

The muggers took the victim’s cell phone and fled on foot, police said.

Major crimes, including robberies, have been soaring in the city, NYPD data shows. Robberies have increased by about 40% citywide.