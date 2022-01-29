Satellite images show massive size of Kenan as it hits NY area

Winter Storm Kenan was captured slamming the New York metro area and New England on Saturday, with its swings and swirls along the entire East Coast in a video released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The satellite imagery shows the “bomb cyclone” pulling moisture north from as far away as the Gulf of Mexico, one of the factors in the huge amount of snow dropping. New York City is looking at a foot before the storm dies down, while much of Long Island could see 2 feet. Three feet could fall in the Boston area.

New York City could see a foot of snow by the time the storm ends. NOAA

The storm is expected to drop as much as 2 feet of snow on Long Island. NOAA

The storm slammed the East Coast on Jan. 29, 2022. NOAA

The size reflected the strength of the storm, said AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Atkins. “Weaker systems don’t show as large,” he said.