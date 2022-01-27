Sarah Palin dines outside at Manhattan restaurant after testing positive for COVID-19

Sarah Palin dined outdoors at a Manhattan restaurant Wednesday evening, two days after the unvaccinated former vice presidential candidate tested positive for COVID-19.

Palin, 57, ate at Elio’s on the Upper East Side in a heated outside structure, the restaurant confirmed to The Post. Her viral outing — which ran afoul of federal quarantine guidelines — was first reported by Mediaite.

A staffer at the Italian eatery was dismissive of the incident when reached by The Post.

“S– happens! People come to eat, we are not the border police,” a worker said.

Palin reportedly ate indoors at the restaurant over the weekend and had come back to “apologize” for the media frenzy.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit. In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors,” Elio’s said in a statement to The Post.

The temperature in Manhattan was 22 degrees at the time of Palin’s visit, according to Accuweather.

The former Republican governor of Alaska’s defamation trial against the New York Times in Manhattan federal court was delayed Monday after she tested positive on three rapid tests, Judge Jed Rakoff said.

Sarah Palin was seen eating at Elio’s in the Upper East Side. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“She is, of course, unvaccinated,” Rakoff noted, as he delayed jury selection until Feb. 3 to give Palin time to recover.

“I look forward to seeing you all, and Ms. Palin, on February 3rd,” he said.

Asymptomatic people who test positive should quarantine for five days and can only reemerge in public after testing negative under CDC guidelines.

Restaurants in New York City are required to check for proof of vaccination before allowing patrons to dine indoors.

Palin has said she would only get inoculated “over my dead body.”

“I will not do it. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids, either,” she told radio host Charlie Kirk in December 2019.