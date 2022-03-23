Sarah Lawrence sex cult prostitute list full of NYC power players

It’s the list that may have sent many prominent New Yorkers into damage control this week after they were accidentally outed as alleged “main clients” of the Sarah Lawrence sex cult prostitute.

The list – reviewed by The Post on Wednesday — appears to represent a cross-section of Manhattan’s elite: From Wall Street to the justice system and even the art industry.

Some of the 121 names bear unusual monikers shared by several reputable Big Apple businessmen, including a financier whose name also pops up in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous black book.

Another appears to be a hedge fund manager whose title is brandished on a museum.

Others include an ex-New York State Supreme Court judge, a Gap Inc. executive and her husband and an Amazon account executive.

A painter who splits his time between New York and Italy, an architect who has designed university campuses and a travel editor are apparently featured on the list.

Names matching an international diamond dealer and a Washington, DC-based lobbyist are also included.

Larry Ray allegedly forced Drury and other college students into prostitution.

Those on the list are alleged to be frequent clients of Claudia Drury – the now-31-year-old hooker who alleges to have been under the thumb of accused Lawrence sex-trafficker Larry Ray.

The so-called client list, which was admitted under seal at Ray’s ongoing federal trial Tuesday, was never meant to see the light of day.

But it was “inadvertently” uploaded by the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office to a public share system before quickly being deleted.

“Please do not reproduce, share, or use this exhibit in any way. If you have downloaded this file, please delete it,” a rep for the office said in a statement sent to media outlets asking about the mistake.

Drury, the prosecution’s prize witness who has testified that Ray made several million dollars by prostituting her, sent the list in a 2018 e-mail to Ray’s alleged cohort, Isabella Pollok.

Ray, 62, has been incarcerated since he was arrested in early 2020 on extortion and sex trafficking charges.

He is accused of exploiting several Sarah Lawrence, who were roommates of his daughter, for a decade to obtain money, power and sex for himself.

His trial so far has suffered repeated interruptions, with Ray apparently falling ill and having to be wheeled out for treatment twice this month alone.