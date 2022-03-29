Sarah Lawrence ‘sex cult’ funneled money to Dem campaign: witness

Accused Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Larry Ray, his alleged cohort and one of his victims donated money he earned through his criminal enterprise to a Democratic politician in North Carolina, a witness testified Tuesday.

Alleged victim Felicia Rosario, 39, whom Ray considered his “wife,” testified in Manhattan federal court that he would transfer money into her bank account during their relationship, which spanned about a decade from 2011 to 2020.

Some of the money she wired to Ray’s daughter, Talia, who in 2018 worked as a campaign manager for a Democratic politician in North Carolina, Rosario testified.

In addition to the wire transfers, Rosario, Ray and his alleged cohort, Isabella Pollok, donated to the campaign Talia worked for, she testified.

“What financial support, if any, did you provide?” federal prosecutor Mollie Bracewell asked Rosario about the campaign Talia worked for.

“We donated to the campaign,” Rosario responded, adding that they used “ActBlue” software to make the donations.

The politician Talia worked for was not named in court Tuesday, but a LinkedIn page for Talia states she was the campaign manager for State House candidate Lowell Simon.

Simon did not return a voicemail left by The Post. Talia has not been charged with a crime.

According to data published by OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that tracks campaign contributions, Rosario made two $2,600 donations to Simon’s campaign in 2018 and another two to the North Carolina Democratic Party that totaled $10,500 that same year.

Data published by OpenSecrets also shows that Pollok made two $2,600 donation to Simon in 2018 and one $5,200 donation to the North Carolina Democratic Party that same year.

Pollok also made a single $13 donation to former Florida Democratic politician Andrew Gillum, who ran for governor of the Sunshine State in 2018, according to the records.

While prosecutors did not specifically say how the donations relate to the case against Ray, the charges against him include money laundering and tax evasion.

Ray is charged in a 17-count indictment with racketeering, sex trafficking and a host of other crimes.

Earlier in her testimony Tuesday, Rosario described seeing Ray and Pollok the morning after they allegedly spent a night torturing victim Claudia Drury at a Manhattan hotel room.

“They were playful,” she said. “They were talking about how well the night had gone. They talked about how they really got her this time.”

In October 2018, Ray and Pollok allegedly confronted Drury, whom they had allegedly forced into prostitution, ordered her to strip naked, handcuffed her to a chair and suffocated her with a plastic bag, she testified last week.

Ray is seen appearing to act violent with Rosario. The two were in a relationship for almost a decade. SDNY

During the seven-hour-long torture session, Ray and Pollok stopped and ate burgers they had ordered from a nearby diner, Drury testified.

When they returned to the New Jersey home where they lived with Rosario, Ray and Pollok were “happy” as they described the sadistic abuse, Rosario said Tuesday.

Larry Ray is seen with his daughter, Talia, who is not charged with a crime.

Pollok has also been charged for her alleged role in the enterprise and has pleaded not guilty.