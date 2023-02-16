Sam Smith heckled in NYC after ‘demonic’ Grammy performance

Sam Smith was savagely heckled in New York City following their widely-slammed “demonic” Grammy’s performance — with video showing the irate woman screaming that the British singer “belongs in hell.”

“Sam Smith belongs in hell!,” the Irish woman screeches at the 30-year-old entertainer in a clip that was posted on social media late Wednesday and has since gone viral.

“You demonic, sick, twisted b—–d,” she continues to rant, as the “Stay With Me” singer ignores her and walks towards what appears to be the entrance to the Central Park Zoo.

“You sick motherf—-r, Sam Smith! You’re evil!” the unidentified woman screams again, after hurling nasty accusations about Smith being a “pedophile.”

The woman’s abusive outburst comes after the pop star’s controversial performance of their chat-topping hit “Unholy,” alongside German singer Kim Petras at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

The racy rendition saw the duo and their backup dancers clad in risqué blood-red devil-esque costumes.

Smith topped off their wicked outfit with a devil-horned hat while Petras, 30, donned satanic-inspired headgear.

The eye-brow raising show also featured large balls of fire and Petras performing in a cage surrounded by whip-wielding backup dancers.





The devilish production quickly prompted a myriad of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints, with most of them slamming the performance for its “glorification” of Satan.

Even politicians publicly weighed in.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), both tweeted their disgust at the “evil” and “demonic” performance.





Despite the controversy, Smith and Patras won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song later in the night, making Petras, 30, the first transgender woman to win a Grammy.

“I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open,” an emotional Petras said afterward.

A German singer-songwriter, Petras identifies as transgender. Born a male, she transitioned to female at the age of 13.

Smith has spoken before about the abuse hurled upon them after they came out as non-binary in 2019, including being spat at in the street in the UK.

“It’s just so sad that we’re in 2023, and it’s still happening,” Smith told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in January.

“It’s exhausting and especially in England.”