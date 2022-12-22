Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in NYC court to face crypto fraud charges

Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to face a judge in Manhattan federal court Thursday afternoon on charges he bilked investors in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange out of $1.8 billion.

The disgraced crypto king’s mother Barbara Fried was seen arriving at the Pearl Street courthouse hours before an expected noon arraignment.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was flown to New York from the Bahamas late Wednesday after waiving his right to a lengthy extradition process and was in federal custody.

While Bankman-Fried was being flown to the states to face the charges, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams announced that two of his cohorts had also been charged in connection with the alleged grift and secretly pleaded guilty.

Gary Wang, 29, an FTX co-founder, and Carolyn Ellison, 28, the former CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend copped to wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud, according to prosecutors.

Sam Bankman-Fried, was walked in handcuffs to a plane during his extradition to the United States at Lynden Pindling international airport in Nassau, Bahamas Wednesday. REUTERS

He arrived at Westchester County Airport and was taken into federal custody ahead of his arraignment Wednesday night. Christopher Sadowski

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas after the feds announced charges against him in connection with a “massive, years-long fraud” that bilked investors through “a house of cards” built “on a foundation of deception,” according to prosecutors.

He decided not to challenge his extradition after his request to be sprung from the island nation’s notorious Fox Hill Prison on $250,000 over dietary concerns was denied.

Bankman-Fried allegedly played a key role in the digital currency exchange’s swift collapse last month, and is accused of illegally using investors’ money to buy real estate, fund his trading firm Alameda Research and make political donations.

He faces charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and campaign finance violations that could put him behind bars for 115 years.

FTX’s rapid ascent as one of the top crypto exchanges came quickly crashing down when investors sold its trademark token FFT en masse following a report that Alameda’s finances were concentrated in the token and using it as collateral.

It was valued at $32 billion before collapsing to about $1 billion in a matter of days, prompting Bankman-Fried to resign as CEO as the company filed for bankruptcy.

Barbara Fried, the mother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, arrives for his arraignment and bail hearings at Manhattan Federal Court Thursday morning. AFP via Getty Images

“Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from investors” who believed “that FTX had appropriate controls and risk management measures,” an Securities and Exchange Commission complaint against him read.

“Unbeknownst to those investors (and to FTX’s trading customers), Bankman-Fried was orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud, diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire.”