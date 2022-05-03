Ruthless mob beats, stabs man steps from Times Square: video

A ruthless mob jumped, beat and stabbed a man just steps from Times Square over the weekend, disturbing new video shows. 

The 36-year-old victim was buying food at a cart on Eighth Avenue near West 44th Street around 3:15 a.m. Saturday when he got into a dispute with three other people, police said. 

The trio then called over an even bigger group who pounced on the man — punching and kicking him before stabbing him three times in the shoulder and back, authorities said.

Video footage shows the mob trampling the victim.
NYPD
The mob beat and proceeded to rob the victim.
NYPD

The band of brutes even threw a garbage can at him, cops said.

The footage, released late Monday, shows more than a dozen people trampling the victim, who is on the ground. 

The crew also snatched his sunglasses and cell phone, cops said. 

Three of the suspects, all of whom remain at large.
NYPD
The police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.
NYPD

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

Meanwhile, the suspects took off, heading east on West 44th Street toward Seventh Avenue. 

Police also released photos of each of the suspects, taken from surveillance footage.

