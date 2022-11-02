Rutgers police searches for New Brunswick sexual assault suspects

Two women living in the same house less than a mile from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick reported being sexually assaulted within 24 hours over the Halloween weekend.

Cops are searching for the perp who crawled through an unlocked window in the early morning hours this weekend and “inappropriately touched” the sleeping victims inside the home, according to the Rutgers University Police Department.

The first attack unfolded around 3 a.m. Saturday when the victim, who’s affiliated with Rutgers, was sleeping and injured during the assault, police said.

The second attack happened in the same home at 2 a.m. Sunday when another woman, who’s also affiliated with Rutgers, awoke to a man sexually assaulting her.

The victim chased the suspect out of her home, who was reportedly about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown skin and wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, police said. She was injured during the attack.

Rutgers University Police Department has made no arrests yet. Rutgers University Police Department

In both assaults, the pervert allegedly entered the two-story home through an unlocked window in an area surrounded by other residential homes with families, renters and Rutgers students.

Email alerts went out to students on Sunday, and campus police reminded students to ensure windows and doors are locked, avoid isolated or dark areas and travel in groups at night.

Later on Sunday, another sexual assault happened at Rutgers’ student center on College Avenue.

A suspect in his late 20s or early 30s assaulted a woman in Rutgers’ student center on College Ave. Richard Harbus

Around 5:15 p.m., a man struck up a conversation with a woman affiliated with the university and dropped an object into her lap.

While picking it up, he touched the woman in an “intimate area,” according to the police department.

Cops are searching for this deviant who’s reportedly in his late 20s or early 30s, Black, six feet tall and 180 pounds. He wore a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a blue vest during the attack.

Rutgers police has made no arrests for any of these sexual assaults. If you have information about these crimes, contact the department’s detective bureau at 848-932-8025.