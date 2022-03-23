Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin sells $8M NYC home

Valentin Yudashkin, the fashion designer who lent his touch to Russia’s military uniforms in 2008 — and who was dropped from Paris Fashion Week after not denouncing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — is in contract to sell his penthouse on the Upper East Side.

Its last asking price was $8.17 million, down from its $8.37 million ticket price in 2021.

Yudashkin, who has battled cancer since 2016, posted his new collection on YouTube instead.

His work has appeared in the pages of Elle and Vogue, and more locally in the Metropolitan Museum of Art — and he was the only Russian barred from participating in Fashion Week.

“Our team wanted to verify the position of Valentin Yudashkin,” Ralph Toledano, president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, told Women’s Wear Daily. “If he had doubt about the war in Ukraine, it would have been hard to remove him from the program. That was not the case.”

The penthouse sits atop the Curzon House on 62nd Street. Brian Zak/NY Post

Yudashkin’s dwelling is inside the Curzon House, a boutique condo made out of two turn-of-the-century Beaux Arts-era townhouses, at 4 E. 62nd St.

Yudashkin bought the penthouse in 2008 for $5.7 million, according to property records.

The pièce de résistance is a 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with Central Park views.

The two-bedroom condo is 2,500 square feet and comes fully renovated.

The home opens to a private elevator landing that leads to a large living room and dining room, along with a sleek-looking kitchen.

The sky-lit master bedroom and the ensuite marbled bathroom, and a second bedroom, are at the end of a gallery hall in the rear of the apartment.

The rooftop lounge area also has an enclosed sunroom and a dumbwaiter.

Building amenities include a concierge, a resident manager and a porter.

The listing broker is Gennady Perepada of One and Only Realty.