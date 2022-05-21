Runner dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon finish line

One runner died Saturday morning at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon, authorities said.

The 30-year-old man, who was not identified, possibly suffered cardiac arrest around 9 a.m. at the end of the race and was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The race, which took the 22,000 runners from the Brooklyn Museum through Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk, was held under unseasonably warm conditions. The temperature at 9 a.m. at Coney Island was already 70 degrees with 83% humidity, according to Fox Weather.

A 30-year-old runner died Saturday morning at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon, authorities said. Shutterstock / a katz

The event was held in person for the first time since the pandemic started.

Celebrities including NBC’s “Today” weatherman Al Roker, “Good Morning America” anchor T.J. Holmes and “Bachelorette” alum Zac Clark were expected to participate.

The FDNY said three people also suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Additional reporting by Eileen A.J. Connolly