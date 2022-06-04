Runadieo Jordan charged with hate crime in NYC train stabbing

A Brooklyn man faces hate crime charges after an ugly June 1 stabbing aboard a Bronx train during which he spewed homophobic slurs at the victim, police said.

The suspect was identified as Runadieo Jordan, 52.

The attack, on the first day of Pride Month, occurred on a northbound 2 train that was approaching the 3rd Avenue-149th Street station in Melrose about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said late Friday.

Runadieo Jordan allegedly hurled homophobic insults at his victim before stabbing him. DCPI

Jordan stands accused of hurling homophobic insults at the 31-year-old victim before plunging “a sharp object” into his right arm and fleeing from the train, cops said.

“The individual fled topside, southbound on Brook Avenue. The individual changed his clothing after fleeing the location,” the NYPD said.

EMS rushed the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

Jordan is charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime; criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.