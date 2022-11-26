Ruff day for Saks Fifth Avenue shopper bitten by dog

This was one ruff shopping trip.

Joseph Curatolo’s excursion to the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Midtown turned into a dog day afternoon when another shopper’s 54-pound pooch chomped his leg.

“I wasn’t going to a junkyard! I wasn’t walking through Central Park. I was on the sixth floor of the men’s department of f–king Saks Fifth Avenue!” Curatolo, 68, told The Post.

Curatolo said his leashed assailant — Wally– belonged to a 57-year-old “Midtown guy” who was shopping with his wife, who also had a dog.

“I’m four feet from this couple and all of a sudden this man’s dog bites me … mid-thigh,” Curatolo recalled. “I immediately said, ‘Your f–king dog just bit me and I’m on blood thinners.’ I see my pants are ripped and I see blood and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Curatolo said getting bitten by a dog in the high-end store was “surreal,” but the Sept. 10 episode was especially vexing because everyone around him was “indifferent, cavalier, nonchalant — like they were walking down Fifth Avenue.”

Curatolo claimed the dog owner’s first reaction was, “Let me Venmo you the price of your pants” while the salesman offered him a Band-Aid. He said he took an elevator to the top floor of Saks, but corporate offices were closed. Security brought bandages.

The Bronx native who now lives upstate said he ended up with four puncture marks and a wound that has yet to heal.

The financial advisor subsequently filed a dog bite report online with the city Health Department. He said a follow-up call was met with, “We got your report, contacted the owner, no reports of rabies. You’re fine.”

Saks, which is on the list of dog-friendly stores in the city, also failed to offer an apology, he groused.

Reached by the Post, the dog owner said it’s a lot of barking for “less than” a bite.

“It wasn’t even a nip. It’s a non-event, the person went on their way, no police action, no paramedics. … You are speaking about a dog that stands two feet tall — this is not ‘Cujo,’” he said.

“This dog has every shot known to man… . I said, ‘Do you need medical attention, and can I pay for your pants? And he said, ‘No, they are just cheap Vineyard Vines.’”

The dog owner said his wife was talking to a salesperson, when Curatolo “came into our space and startled [the dog]. He had a big bag.”

He added, “Wally’s been in that store 150 times. People pet him. He’s a lovely little boy.”

Responded Curatolo: “He had an attitude. The bite on my leg is 24 inches off the ground. If it was a 5-year-old, It would have been the kid’s face.”

Curatolo, who is “pondering” a lawsuit, vows he won’t be shopping at Saks anytime soon.

“It’s a sad world we live in when you can go to one of the world’s most famous department stores, get bitten by a dog and nobody cares.”

Said a Saks Fifth Avenue stores spokesperson: “The safety and well being of our customers and employees is our utmost priority. In this situation, our team administered first aid and offered additional care via EMS. The customer then left the store without further incident.”