Rudy Giuliani says NY is the ‘Wild, Wild West’ after assault

Rudy Giuliani insisted Monday that New York has turned into the “Wild, Wild West” after he was randomly whacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island while out campaigning for his son.

The 78-year-old former New York City mayor said he was suffering from a “very sore back” and “swelling” in the wake of Sunday’s caught-on-camera attack inside the store.

“He hit me to knock me down and if that doesn’t merit jail time in New York, we’re in the Wild, Wild, West,” Giuliani said during a virtual press conference.

Giuliani called for his alleged attacker to be prosecuted, saying he could have easily been killed if he’d been knocked to the ground.

“It was a very, very heavy shot. He could have easily hit me, knocked me to the ground and killed me,” he said. “He’s lucky he didn’t knock me down. Falling is extremely dangerous for an elderly person.”

Rudy Giuliani speaks to police after being struck on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite on Sunday afternoon while campaigning for his son.

Video surveillance allegedly shows ShopRite worker Daniel GIl slap Rudy Giuliani on the back on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Giuliani said he wasn’t hospitalized after the ordeal but he was planning to see his doctor later Monday to make sure there aren’t “permanent injuries.”

The worker, Daniel Gill, 39, was taken into custody inside the ShopRite and charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, police sources told The Post.

Gill, who lives on Staten Island, had no prior arrests, the sources added.

“This guy should be in prison,” Giuliani said on Monday. “If this happened in Manhattan, he’d be out already. Maybe he is out already, but he shouldn’t be.”

Gill is due to be arraigned in Staten Island Criminal Court Monday.

The former federal prosecutor had earlier told The Post he felt it was his duty to alert the cops of the alleged assault.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon while Giuliani was visiting the store as part of his son Andrew Giuliani’s campaign for New York Governor.

The ex-pol said he’d just come out of the men’s room inside the store when he was suddenly struck from behind.

Surveillance footage captured the man hitting Giuliani across the back before walking away.

A gubernatorial campaign van for Andrew Giuliani is seen in the Charleston Shopping Center on Staten Island on Sunday. Joe Tacopino

Giuliani claimed the man, who was working at the time, then allegedly started saying the former mayor “kills women” because of his pro-life stance on abortion.

The ordeal occurred two days after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.