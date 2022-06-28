Rudy Giuliani filed false report in SI supermarket attack

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that Rudy Giuliani should be investigated for filing a false police report over an alleged assault at a Staten Island supermarket — prompting the former mayor to tell Adams to “go f–k himself.”

The mayoral smackdown began when Adams chided Giuliani for his “creativity and sensationalism” in claiming he could have been “killed” by the pat on the back he got while campaigning Sunday for his son, Andrew, a GOP gubernatorial candidate.

“I looked at the video and someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime,” Adams said during an unrelated press conference in East Harlem.

“And from what he stated about being punched in the head, felt like a bullet — from what he stated, there was a lot of creativity and I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he’s investigating,” Adams said.

Rudy Giuliani with son Andrew, who is running for governor of New York. AP

“When you look at the video the guy basically walked by and patted him on the back,” the mayor added. “I don’t know if he said congratulations, I don’t know what he said to him. But it was clear that he was not punched in the head. It was clear that it didn’t feel like a bullet. It was clear that he wasn’t about to fall to the ground.”

Giuliani, 78, wasn’t exactly pleased with Adams’ assessment.

“Tell Adams to go f–k himself,” he told The Post Tuesday. “What a f—king scumbag.”

A video grab appears to show Giuliani being slapped on the back at ShopRite.

“Eric Adams doesn’t know what he’s f–king talking about,” he said. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I didn’t file the complaint. His police department filed the report. The police department did an investigation. The police interviewed witnesses.

“Let him talk to his police department,” Giuliani added. “He probably can’t do that. The cops probably won’t talk to him. They don’t trust him. He must’ve been a bad cop.”

Giuliani was chatting with locals after returning from the men’s room at the Staten Island ShopRite on Sunday when store worker Daniel Gill came up behind him and slapped him on the back, video of the incident shows.

Daniel Gill

Gill, 39, was initially charged with second-degree assault in the incident — although the charges were downgraded to third-degree harassment and harassment.

In an interview with The Post after the incident, Giuliani said he could have been killed by he back slap.

“It was a very, very heavy shot. He could have easily hit me, knocked me to the ground and killed me,” he said. “He’s lucky he didn’t knock me down. Falling is extremely dangerous for an elderly person.”

He later called the slap “a very, very heavy shot,” adding that “he’s lucky he didn’t knock me down” because “falling is extremely dangerous for an elderly person.”